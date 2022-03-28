© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Graham County authorities continue search for girl missing more than a week

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 28, 2022 at 6:53 AM MST
Authorities in Graham County are still searching for a 12-year-old girl who’s been missing for more than a week.

Sheriff’s officials say Betty Taylor was last seen in Safford on Sunday, March 20th when she went for a walk from her family’s home and didn’t return.

Taylor is described as 5' 5" tall and weighs 135 pounds and has shoulder-length brown hair with red highlights.

She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with white lettering on the front, a baseball cap with neon colors, blue jeans, and turquoise and pink Van’s tennis shoes with a JanSport backpack.

Investigators are conducting interviews with friends and others with whom Taylor recently had contact, and she has been entered into the Arizona and National Crime Information Center as a missing person.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Graham County Sheriff’s Office or 911.

