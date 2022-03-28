© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Winslow credit union audit leads to embezzlement conviction

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 28, 2022 at 5:57 AM MST
Money

Federal prosecutors say a routine audit of a Winslow credit union triggered an investigation resulting in the embezzlement conviction of Gilbert woman and a 26-month prison sentence.

Authorities say 64-year-old Susan Irene Romero was sentenced last week after she was convicted of embezzling more than $2 million from the financial institution.

She previously entered a guilty plea to one count of embezzlement funds including an order that she pay restitution of $2,360,000.

According to a statement by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Romero worked for the Winslow Santa Fe Credit Union for more than 30 years, mostly in leadership roles, including as manager, president and CEO.

Associated Press
