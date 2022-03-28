Winslow credit union audit leads to embezzlement conviction

Federal prosecutors say a routine audit of a Winslow credit union triggered an investigation resulting in the embezzlement conviction of Gilbert woman and a 26-month prison sentence.

Authorities say 64-year-old Susan Irene Romero was sentenced last week after she was convicted of embezzling more than $2 million from the financial institution.

She previously entered a guilty plea to one count of embezzlement funds including an order that she pay restitution of $2,360,000.

According to a statement by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Romero worked for the Winslow Santa Fe Credit Union for more than 30 years, mostly in leadership roles, including as manager, president and CEO.