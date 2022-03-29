© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona fire managers predict active wildfire season during annual awareness week

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 29, 2022 at 12:20 PM MST
fire.jpg
Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management
/
Arizona fire managers are predicting high fire activity this year especially in southern Arizona because of increasing temperatures and a lack of winter precipitation.

Arizona fire managers are raising awareness about the upcoming fire season during their annual Wildfire Awareness Week.

This year the theme focuses on preparedness in preventing wildfires and officials are urging residents to clean up their property and remove debris, including on rooftops, to protect their homes.

They also recommend people sign up for emergency alerts through county emergency management offices.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management is also rolling out a new fire prevention campaign on social media and on billboards throughout the state.

Last year, nearly 1,800 wildfires burned more than 524,000 acres of state, federal and tribal lands in Arizona.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News WildfireFire Season 2022Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF