Arizona fire managers predict active wildfire season during annual awareness week

Arizona fire managers are raising awareness about the upcoming fire season during their annual Wildfire Awareness Week.

This year the theme focuses on preparedness in preventing wildfires and officials are urging residents to clean up their property and remove debris, including on rooftops, to protect their homes.

They also recommend people sign up for emergency alerts through county emergency management offices.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management is also rolling out a new fire prevention campaign on social media and on billboards throughout the state.

Fire managers are predicting high fire activity this year especially in southern Arizona because of increasing temperatures and a lack of winter precipitation.

Last year, nearly 1,800 wildfires burned more than 524,000 acres of state, federal and tribal lands in Arizona.