KNAU and Arizona News

Border crossings rise as US nears decision on asylum limits

By Associated Press
Published March 29, 2022 at 12:33 PM MST
The U.S. Border Patrol chief says about 7,000 migrants are being stopped crossing the border daily from Mexico.

It marks a sharp increase from February and comes as the Biden administration nears a decision on whether to end sweeping asylum restrictions designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Chief Raul Ortiz said 1,500 Cubans were stopped the previous day, which is well more than double the daily average from the Caribbean nation who came in February.

Migrants have been expelled from the U.S. more than 1.7 million under COVID-related asylum restrictions since March 2020 and set to expire this week.

migrants immigration U.S. Border Patrol
Associated Press
