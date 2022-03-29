© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

World Hoop Dance Championships return to in-person competition after COVID-19 disruption

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 29, 2022 at 6:25 AM MST
File image: World Championship Hoop Dance Contest
Heard Museum
/

The Hoop Dance World Championships resumed in-person competition last weekend after having to go virtual during the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 100 dancers from about 30 Tribes competed at the Heard Museum in Phoenix in front of thousands of spectators, according to azcentral.

Hoop dancing is an art form that honors the shared cultural traditions of numerous Indigenous communities and is rooted in healing ceremonies.

Competitors at the annual championship are judged in five categories: precision, timing, showmanship, creativity and speed.

Some dancers are able to use more than 50 hoops during a performance.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsworld hoop dance championshipsIndigeneous Peopleculture
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF