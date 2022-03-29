World Hoop Dance Championships return to in-person competition after COVID-19 disruption

The Hoop Dance World Championships resumed in-person competition last weekend after having to go virtual during the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 100 dancers from about 30 Tribes competed at the Heard Museum in Phoenix in front of thousands of spectators, according to azcentral.

Hoop dancing is an art form that honors the shared cultural traditions of numerous Indigenous communities and is rooted in healing ceremonies.

Competitors at the annual championship are judged in five categories: precision, timing, showmanship, creativity and speed.

Some dancers are able to use more than 50 hoops during a performance.