Gov. Doug Ducey ends state's COVID-19 Declaration of Emergency

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has ended the state’s COVID-19 Declaration of Emergency, effective immediately.

State officials say the decision was made based on thresholds established by the Arizona Department of Health Services which show the virus is no longer as widespread as it was previously.

The emergency declaration was originally issued March 11, 2020 and directed ADHS to coordinate all matters pertaining to the public health crisis and the state’s response.

ADHS was tasked with determining when public health conditions were appropriate to end the emergency period.