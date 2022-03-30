© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Gov. Doug Ducey ends state's COVID-19 Declaration of Emergency

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 30, 2022 at 2:34 PM MST
1 of 1
AP

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has ended the state’s COVID-19 Declaration of Emergency, effective immediately.

State officials say the decision was made based on thresholds established by the Arizona Department of Health Services which show the virus is no longer as widespread as it was previously.

The emergency declaration was originally issued March 11, 2020 and directed ADHS to coordinate all matters pertaining to the public health crisis and the state’s response.

ADHS was tasked with determining when public health conditions were appropriate to end the emergency period.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsCOVID-19emergency declarationpublic health
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF