ADOT to host virtual public meeting for I-17 improvement project

The Arizona Department of Transportation will host a virtual public meeting today to hear comments about the Interstate 17 Improvement Project.

It’s a large-scale restoration and expansion project of the main roadway from Phoenix to Flagstaff, between Anthem Way and Sunset Point.

ADOT plans to add flex lanes in order to accommodate increasingly heavy traffic on I-17.

The virtual meeting is this evening from 6 to 7:30 at www.improvingi17.com.

A second in-person meeting is scheduled for Tuesday evening, April 26 at Canyon Elementary School in Black Canyon City.