KNAU and Arizona News

AP sources: COVID-19 asylum limits may end in May at U.S.-Mexico border

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 31, 2022 at 3:20 PM MST
The Biden administration is expected to end asylum limits at the U.S.-Mexico border by May 23 that were put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to Associated Press sources.

The decision, not yet final, would halt use of public health powers to absolve the United States of obligations under American law and international treaty to provide haven to people fleeing persecution. It would apply to all asylum-seekers.

According to the sources, ending limitations in May would allow time to prepare at the border.

The suspected delay runs against the wishes of top Democrats and others who say COVID-19 has long been used as an excuse for the U.S. to get out of asylum obligations.

It also raises the possibility that more people seeking asylum will come to the border at a time when flows are already high.

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsCOVID-19asylsum-seekers
Associated Press
