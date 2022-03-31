© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Authorities identify man struck and killed on I-40 near Winslow

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 31, 2022 at 5:52 AM MST
police-lights.jpg

Authorities have identified a man who died after he was struck several times by vehicles on Interstate 40 near Winslow.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety identified him Wednesday as 39-year-old Adam Michael Tackett, of Farmington, New Mexico.

A department spokesperson says Tackett was standing in the middle of the interstate when he was hit Tuesday morning.

Authorities say it's unclear why Tackett was in the road. His sleeping bag and some of his clothing were found nearby.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsI-40Arizona Department of Transportation
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press