Authorities identify man struck and killed on I-40 near Winslow

Authorities have identified a man who died after he was struck several times by vehicles on Interstate 40 near Winslow.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety identified him Wednesday as 39-year-old Adam Michael Tackett, of Farmington, New Mexico.

A department spokesperson says Tackett was standing in the middle of the interstate when he was hit Tuesday morning.

Authorities say it's unclear why Tackett was in the road. His sleeping bag and some of his clothing were found nearby.