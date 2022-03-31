Judicial advocates for for diversity in Arizona courts

As the U.S. Senate considers whether to make Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, judicial advocates in Arizona are pushing for greater diversity in the state’s courts.

A report by the Arizona Advocacy Foundation in April 2021, found that while the state's population was about 55% white, the Justice Court, the state’s most racially diverse and representative court was 80% white.

According to Cronkite News Digest, the report analyzed the racial and gender breakdown of Arizona's superior, appellate, justice courts and the state Supreme Court.