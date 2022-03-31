© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Judicial advocates for for diversity in Arizona courts

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Cronkite News Digest,
KNAU STAFF
Published March 31, 2022 at 6:12 AM MST
court_gavel.jpeg
U.S. Dept. of Justice
/

As the U.S. Senate considers whether to make Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, judicial advocates in Arizona are pushing for greater diversity in the state’s courts.

A report by the Arizona Advocacy Foundation in April 2021, found that while the state's population was about 55% white, the Justice Court, the state’s most racially diverse and representative court was 80% white.

According to Cronkite News Digest, the report analyzed the racial and gender breakdown of Arizona's superior, appellate, justice courts and the state Supreme Court.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsdiversityarizona court
Cronkite News Digest
See stories by Cronkite News Digest
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF