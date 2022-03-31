© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Police say student accidentally shot another student on Kingman school bus

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 31, 2022 at 3:25 PM MST
Authorities in Kingman say a high school student accidentally shot and injured another student on a school bus.

The Kingman Chief of Police says juvenile charges of endangerment and other crimes will likely be sought against the 14-year-old who reportedly brought the gun to school on March 23.

The student was handling the gun on the bus ride home when it fired, shooting a 15-year-old student in the leg. Authorities describe the injury as serious but not life-threatening.

They say the shooting appears to have been unintentional.

