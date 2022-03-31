© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Prescribed burns planned on Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest Lakeside Ranger District

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 31, 2022 at 7:11 AM MST
The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest will conduct prescribed burns this week on the Lakeside Ranger District, weather permitting.

The ignition area is on Forest Roads 44 and 45 and County Road 3144. There may be light smoke impact in the community of Vernon.

Forest officials say prescribed burns can help reduce catastrophic wildfire danger, maintain healthy ecosystems and recycle plant nutrients into the soil.

Information on air quality and active prescribed burns can be found on the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality’s webpage, www.azdeq.gov.

