KNAU and Arizona News

ADOT plans lane restrictions on Historic Route 66 in Flagstaff week of April 4-8

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 1, 2022 at 6:15 AM MST
The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists of lane restrictions next week on Historic Route 66 in Flagstaff.

ADOT officials say drivers can expect ongoing intermittent lane restrictions as work continues on the Rio de Flag Bridge replacement project.

Eastbound Route 66 will be reduced to one lane between the junction of US Hwy 180 and Phoenix Avenue.

The restrictions are scheduled daily from Monday, April 4, through Friday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More information is at azdog.gov/riodeflagbridge.

KNAU STAFF
