Arizona Dept. of Emergency and Military Affairs will send surplus equipment to Ukraine

The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs is sending 9,000 pounds of surplus equipment to Ukraine to help fight back against the Russian military.

Gov. Doug Ducey’s office says the equipment was donated by 11 local, county, state and tribal law enforcement agencies.

It includes bullet proof vests, helmets, miscellaneous tactical clothing, footwear, pads and shields.

The equipment will be transported to Ukraine by the Ukrainian Relief Group and is expected to be delivered in the next two weeks.

As a sign of support, the Ukrainian flag flies in front of the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix alongside the state flag.