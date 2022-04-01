Authorities ask for public's help in locating missing girl from Mesa

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing child.

Authorities say 12-year-old Sawyer Ross was last seen March 31 in Mesa, AZ, when she reportedly stole her mother’s vehicle.

Ross is described as a Hispanic female, 5’2”, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pajamas with red and blue plaid patterns, and white Nike shoes.

The vehicle she is believed to be driving is a 1999 green Honda Accord with Utah license plate X387KK.

Authorities say anyone with information on Sawyer Ross’ whereabouts or well being is urged to contact the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, or dial 911.