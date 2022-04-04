© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Prescribed burn planned this week near Tusayan

KNAU STAFF
Published April 4, 2022 at 1:30 PM MST
Fire managers on the Kaibab National Forest plan a prescribed burn this week near Tusayan.

Depending on weather conditions, beginning Wednesday crews will conduct ignitions on the forest floor known as broadcast burning on about 300 acres of the Upper Ten-X unit northeast of the town.

Officials say if the burn goes ahead, smoke could be visible from State Route 64, Tusayan and the South Rim of the Grand Canyon and is expected to disperse northeast throughout the day.

Residual smoke will settle in drainages and low-lying areas near Tusayan at night.

Officials expect the burn to end Friday. Crews are also planning several other large prescribed burns on the Williams and Tusayan ranger districts throughout the spring.

Prescribed burns Kaibab National Forest tusayan grand canyon national park Local News
