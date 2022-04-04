Sen. Kelly says he'll vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly will vote to confirm U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

In a statement Monday, Kelly said he met recently with Jackson at his Washington D.C. office and that she’s well qualified to serve on the nation’s highest court.

According to Kelly, Jackson has demonstrated a commitment to fairly interpreting the law and upholding the Constitution, and throughout her career Jackson has focused on ensuring all Americans have a fair shot at justice, regardless of whether they can afford legal representation.

Fellow Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema met with Jackson last month and has not said whether she’ll vote to in favor of President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee to replace Justice Stephen Breyer.

The full Senate is expected to confirm Brown’s nomination later this week.