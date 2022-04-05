EPA upholds Trump-era decision not to regulate known drinking water contaminant

The Environmental Protection Agency says it will uphold a Trump-era environmental policy not to regulate a drinking water contaminant that has been linked to brain damage in infants.

The agency says the Trump administration’s decision in 2020 not to regulate perchlorate in drinking water was made with the “best available peer reviewed science.”

The Trump administration concluded the chemical compound was not found widely enough in drinking water or at levels of public health concern to warrant federal regulation.

Environmental groups sharply criticized the Biden administration Thursday for not reversing that decision.