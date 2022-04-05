© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

EPA upholds Trump-era decision not to regulate known drinking water contaminant

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 5, 2022 at 5:43 AM MST
The Environmental Protection Agency says it will uphold a Trump-era environmental policy not to regulate a drinking water contaminant that has been linked to brain damage in infants.

The agency says the Trump administration’s decision in 2020 not to regulate perchlorate in drinking water was made with the “best available peer reviewed science.”

The Trump administration concluded the chemical compound was not found widely enough in drinking water or at levels of public health concern to warrant federal regulation.

Environmental groups sharply criticized the Biden administration Thursday for not reversing that decision.

