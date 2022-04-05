© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Nation loosens COVID-19 restrictions as cases continue to decline

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 5, 2022 at 1:12 PM MST
AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca
Navajo Nation health officials Tuesday announced three public health orders further loosening COVID-19 restrictions as new infections on the reservation have continued to decline in recent weeks.

The Navajo Department of Health Tuesday issued three emergency orders transitioning the tribe from orange to yellow status.

The moderate-low restrictions increase capacity limits to 75% for restaurants, casinos, hotels and other businesses and allow up to 25 people for social functions, traditional ceremonies, churches and other social gatherings.

The orders also limit indoor school sporting events to 50% capacity and outdoor events to 75%. The new rules keep in place a face mask mandate for schools and public spaces and apply to both residents and visitors on the reservation. It also re-emphasizes the tribe’s safer-at-home order.

