Navajo Nation loosens COVID-19 restrictions as cases continue to decline

Navajo Nation health officials have further loosened COVID-19 restrictions as new infections on the reservation have continued to decline in recent weeks.

The Navajo Department of Health Tuesday issued three emergency orders transitioning the tribe from orange to yellow status.

The moderate-low restrictions increase capacity limits to 75% for restaurants, casinos, hotels and other businesses and allow up to 25 people for social functions, traditional ceremonies, churches and other social gatherings.

The orders also limit indoor school sporting events to 50% capacity and outdoor events to 75%. The new rules keep in place a face mask mandate for schools and public spaces and apply to both residents and visitors on the reservation. It also re-emphasizes the tribe’s safer-at-home order.