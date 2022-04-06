Arizona Dept. of Health to announce winners of social equity cannabis licenses Friday

The Arizona Department of Health Services will announce the winners of the 26 social equity cannabis licenses on Friday.

The licenses are designed to promote ownership and operation of licensed marijuana retail establishments by people from communities disproportionately impacted by the enforcement of previous marijuana laws.

More than 1,500 people applied for social equity licenses, estimated to be worth between 10 and 20 million dollars each, according to industry officials.

The program is part of Proposition 207, which voters approved in 2020 legalizing recreational marijuana for adult use.

Recipients will be selected through a computerized random drawing system. The drawing takes place at 1 o’clock Friday afternoon.