Navajo police ask for public's help in locating two missing men

The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing persons from Dilkon.

Authorities say the two men, Micheaux Begaii and Damien Loren Niedo were last seen in Teesto on March 25, 2022. They were reported missing March 28.

Authorities describe both men as Native American; Niedo is 42-years-old, 5’5’’ tall, 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Begaii is 30-years-old, 5’11’ tall, 165 pounds with brown eyes, black hair. He was last seen wearing black shorts and a black hooded jacket with a “Dragon Ball Z” logo on the front.

Anyone with information on either man’s whereabouts or wellbeing should contact the Navajo Police Department Dilkon District at 928-657-8075, or dial 911.