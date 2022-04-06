© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing man with cognitive and seizure disorders

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 6, 2022 at 5:42 AM MST
File image: Tyler Malone
Courtesy photo/Phoenix Police Department
/

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a vulnerable Phoenix area man.

Authorities say 21-year-old Tyler Malone was last seen in metro Phoenix Tuesday, April 5, 2022, when he left his assisted living home on foot.

Malone suffers from cognitive issues due to a traumatic brain injury and needs medication for seizures.

Authorities describe him as a white male, 5’8”, 150 lbs. with blonde hair and brown eyes. A clothing description is unknown.

Authorities say Malone cannot care for himself and needs assistance daily.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or well being is encouraged to call 911.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsMISSING PERSON
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF