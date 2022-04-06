Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing man with cognitive and seizure disorders
A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a vulnerable Phoenix area man.
Authorities say 21-year-old Tyler Malone was last seen in metro Phoenix Tuesday, April 5, 2022, when he left his assisted living home on foot.
Malone suffers from cognitive issues due to a traumatic brain injury and needs medication for seizures.
Authorities describe him as a white male, 5’8”, 150 lbs. with blonde hair and brown eyes. A clothing description is unknown.
Authorities say Malone cannot care for himself and needs assistance daily.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts or well being is encouraged to call 911.