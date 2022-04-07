Bullhead City police searching for suspect in shooting incident

Police in Bullhead City are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect who allegedly shot three people Monday night.

Authorities say a man walked up to an open garage where the victims were getting haircuts and opened fire.

The suspect was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and reportedly drove away in a white SUV.

Mohave Silent Witness is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in the case. Callers may remain anonymous.