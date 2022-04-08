© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona reducing dashboard data on COVID-19 hospitalizations

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 8, 2022 at 7:40 AM MST
COVID

Arizona is scaling back updates of COVID-19 hospitalization data displayed on the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The announcement comes as signs point to a diminishing outbreak and Gov. Doug Ducey has ended the state of emergency that he declared over two years ago.

Department of Health Services Director Don Herrington said Thursday in a blog post that a surveillance order requiring hospitals to report specific COVID-19 data is no longer in effect.

Herrington said there won't be updates to graphs on hospital bed usage availability, specific metrics for COVID-19 and ventilator usage and availability.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen dramatically since the omicron variant’s peak in January.

