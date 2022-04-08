Coconino County reports uptick in COVID-19 cases

Coconino County health officials say new known cases of COVID-19 have ticked up slightly in recent weeks. They reported 42 confirmed infections between March 27th and April 4th, which was up from a recent low point of 27 weekly cases in mid-March.

Coconino County along with the rest of Arizona and the nation reported pandemic highs for COVID in January. Testing for the virus has plummeted in the county since the surge but has also risen slightly in recent weeks.

Governor Doug Ducey ended Arizona’s coronavirus emergency declaration last week after it was originally put in place more than two years ago.

, infections on the Navajo Nation also remain low. On Thursday officials reported 12 new cases and this week tribal health officials downgraded some pandemic restrictions but kept a reservation-wide mask mandate in place.