Coconino National Forest reopens many roads after winter closures

Officials with the Coconino National Forest are in the process of reopening forest roads after winter closures. Forest manager say since warmer weather and wind have dried out and hardened surfaces, many roads are now suitable for motorized travel.

On the Flagstaff Ranger District, Ashurst Lake road (Forest Road 82E) and Marshall Lake Road (FR 128) reopened today (Friday). All other roads on the district will be reopened at a future date, as they are still wet and subject to damage from heavy weight.

On the Mogollon Rim Ranger District, forest roads north and west of state Route 87 and along the Lake Mary Road corridor also reopened today (Friday). All forest roads south and east of SR 87, and down to the Rim Road (FR 300) will remain closed until they dry out enough for safe travel.

Schnebly Road on the Red Rock Ranger District has also reopened.

Forest road status updates for each district are available online at www.coconinonationalforest.us in the right column under the Quick Links section and the “Forest Roads Status” link.