Fossil Creek area to remain closed for continued fire recovery efforts

Officials with the Coconino National Forest say the Fossil Creek recreation area will remain closed for the foreseeable future as it continues to recover from the impact of the 2021 Backbone Fire.

A Forest Service press release says the order is meant to protect the public from dangerous hazards and possible flash flooding.

The current area closure is set to expire Dec. 31, 2022 and includes Fossil Creek Road (Forest Road 708), as well as the Child’s Dispersed Camping Area.

Forest managers say the closure order may be adjusted, and the restricted area may be reduced in the future if it is deemed safe and feasible to open certain parts of the Fossil Creek area.