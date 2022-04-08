© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Sen. Kelly raises over $11 million in 2022, mostly from small donations

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 8, 2022 at 5:34 AM MST
ross_d_franklin_mark_kelly_ap.jpeg
Ross D. Franklin | Associated Press
/

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly’s re-election campaign has raised over $11 million this year, with most of the donations made in small amounts.

According to a press release from his campaign Thursday, grassroots support has resulted in more than 95% of contributions at or below $100 in the first quarter of 2022.

Kelly’s office says the Senator set a record for the number of campaign signatures (24,000) submitted to the state last week to qualify for the U.S. Senate ballot.

Sen. Kelly has received over one million individual contributions during this election cycle raising his war chest total to $39 million.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsMark Kelly2022 Election
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF