Sen. Kelly raises over $11 million in 2022, mostly from small donations

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly’s re-election campaign has raised over $11 million this year, with most of the donations made in small amounts.

According to a press release from his campaign Thursday, grassroots support has resulted in more than 95% of contributions at or below $100 in the first quarter of 2022.

Kelly’s office says the Senator set a record for the number of campaign signatures (24,000) submitted to the state last week to qualify for the U.S. Senate ballot.

Sen. Kelly has received over one million individual contributions during this election cycle raising his war chest total to $39 million.