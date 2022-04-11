© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Creative writing student at Navajo Technical University wins prestigious award

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 11, 2022 at 3:06 PM MST
File image: Ronnie Largo
Navajo Technical University
/

A creative writing student at Navajo Technical University is the winner of this year’s Tribal College Journal writing competition.

The Navajo Hopi Observer reports Ronnie Largo was chosen for his entry entitled Poetry.

Largo is a Marine Corps veteran enrolled in the Bachelor of Fine Arts degree program at NTU in Crownpoint, New Mexico.

His work will be featured in the 2022 spring edition of the Tribal College Journal, www.tcjstudent.org.

Each year, TCJ holds contests in student writing, art and film. Students from all tribal colleges and universities across the country are eligible to submit entries.

