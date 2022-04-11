© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Former Navajo lawmaker Daniel Peaches dies at 82, remembered as dedicated public servant

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 11, 2022 at 3:15 PM MST
File name: Daniel Peaches
Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President
/

Funeral services were held Friday for a former Arizona state representative from the Navajo Nation.

Daniel Peaches died Tuesday of cancer at the age of 82, according to a statement by the Navajo Nation Council.

Peaches was elected to the state House in 1974 as a Republican and served five terms before he lost a bid for reelection in 1984.

He also served for decades on Northland Pioneer College’s governing board and was appointed by former President Richard Nixon as a member of the National Advisory Council on Indian Education.

Peaches held various other roles in tribal government and within his community of Kayenta. His funeral services were held in nearby Black Mesa.

He was remembered as a loving father, grandfather and husband, and as someone who was revered in his community as a medicine man and a public servant.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsNavajo NationNavajo Nation Council
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press