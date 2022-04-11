Javelina in Cornville goes on unplanned road trip...with snacks

Authorities in Yavapai County say a javelina went for a wild ride last week after getting stuck inside a Subaru station wagon.

Deputies say the animal jumped into a vehicle in Cornville when the hatch was left open overnight. It was attracted to a bag of Cheetos inside.

The hatch then slammed shut, trapping the javelina.

Authorities say somehow, the animal put the car in neutral and rolled down the driveway into the street.

A deputy was able to open the back and let the uninjured javelina jump out and head back into the surrounding wilderness.