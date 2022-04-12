© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona House votes to delay controversial new citizenship election law

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 12, 2022 at 3:30 PM MST
The Arizona House has voted to delay the effective date for legislation signed last month requiring voters to provide evidence of their citizenship.

The measure was sent to the Senate on Monday.

It would make the citizenship requirement take effect after the 2022 election. Otherwise, the legislation would likely go into effect between the primary and general elections this year.

The original legislation was signed last month by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey and has already prompted two lawsuits amid fears by voting-rights advocates that it could cancel the registrations of thousands of voters.

