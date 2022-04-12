© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona man gets 4 years in prison for pandemic loan fraud case

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 12, 2022 at 3:06 PM MST
An Arizona man faces four years in prison after pleading guilty to charges in a pandemic load fraud case.

Court documents say 48-year-old Theodore Polzin of Gilbert falsely claimed non-existent employees and business revenues when applying for $3.5 million in federal pandemic relief loans in 2020.

The sentence includes an order that Polzin pay over $2.2 million in restitution.

According to federal officials, he used a portion of the proceeds of the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster loans for his own personal benefit.

Polzin reportedly used the money to purchase a Porsche and a home, as well as stashing money offshore.

He pleaded guilty last fall to wire fraud and transactional money laundering.

Associated Press
