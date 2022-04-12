Dilkon Medical Center nears completion despite pandemic-related delays

A new medical center in the Navajo Nation community of Dilkon is nearly complete.

The 154,000-square-foot facility will serve areas in the southwest portion of the reservation and includes isolation rooms that were specially built to separate COVID-19 patients.

On-site housing will accommodate more than a hundred staff members and medical personnel, and the hospital also utilizes solar panels and natural lighting to lower energy costs.

Tribal leaders toured the facility Monday.

“This is a wonderful new health care facility that was developed based on the vision of our elders," said Navajo President Jonathan Nez in a press release. "There were many challenges along the way, but the Dilkon Health Center Steering Committee, led by Chairman Robert Salabye, never gave up and devoted their time and commitment for many years to make this happen – they exemplify the teaching of T’áá Hwó Ají Téego, self-reliance and self-determination. This project is a great example of what can be accomplished by working together to achieve long-term improvements for our people. This is a large part of Nation building."

Construction for the Dilkon Medical Center began in 2019 but crews faced setbacks because of pandemic-related shortages on building materials.

Nonetheless, officials say progress is about two years ahead of schedule. They expect the hospital to open to patients in August.