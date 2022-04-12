Navajo Police ask for public’s help in locating missing person, Carleton Lee

The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person on the Navajo Nation.

Authorities say Carleton Lee was last seen by family members on March 31, at his home in Hunter’s Point.

He’s described as a Native American male, 5’7” tall, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Lee wears glasses and was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a grey beanie with an “Adidas” logo.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or wellbeing should call the Navajo Police Department Window Rock District at 928-871-6111 or call 911.