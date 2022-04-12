New Sedona Shuttle service sees thousands of riders after just 2 weeks

Thousands of people have already used a new shuttle service in Sedona, delivering tourists and hikers to trailheads that often have packed parking lots.

According to the Red Rock News, the Sedona Shuttle was boarded over 8,000 times in its first two weeks of operation.

Traffic Control Assistants have been stationed at popular trailheads like Cathedral Rock where parking lots are often at capacity by mid-morning, directing drivers to shuttle pick-up lots and locations.

With federal mask mandates still in place for public transportation until at least April 18, anyone using the shuttle system is expected to wear a face mask for their entire trip.

Shuttle times and pick-up locations can be found at www.sedonashuttle.com