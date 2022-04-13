Apache-Sitgreaves Forests to host artists-in-residency program this summer

The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests will host an artists-in-residency program this summer to foster more personal connections between people and public lands.

Forest officials are accepting applications from artists for a 1–2-week residency in the Springerville Ranger District during June-August.

Art has long be used as a way documenting and instilling a sense of stewardship for nature.

Artists of any age, medium or experience are encouraged to apply, and the voluntary residency will be tailored for selected participants.

Applications are due by April 30. More information can be found at the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest homepage on the National Forest Service website.