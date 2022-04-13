© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Ducey signs legislation for classroom moment of silence

KNAU STAFF
Published April 13, 2022
Arizona_Capitol_Museum_2014.jpg

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey this week signed legislation that will mandate a moment of silence before the beginning of each school day.

House Bill 2707 requires all public and charter schools to have one to two minutes of silence before classes commence for the day.

The bill says the time is to be used for contemplation in a manner determined by the student and their families or guardians.

A survey conducted in 2021 by OH Predictive Insights Arizona Opinion Pulse shows those surveyed were more in favor of mandating the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of each school day than a moment of silence.

KNAU STAFF
