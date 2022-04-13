Gov. Ducey orders flags at half-staff in honor of fallen firefighter

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings Wednesday in honor of a first responder who was killed in a car accident Friday.

Brendan Bessee served as a firefighter and emergency medical technician with the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Fire Department.

On April 8, Bessee and fellow EMT Tyler Packer were hit by a semi-truck on State route 87 after turning onto the highway while responding to an emergency call.

Bessee died on impact. Packer is in critical condition in the hospital.