KNAU and Arizona News

Sinema calls for more domestic oil drilling amid Russia's war on Ukraine

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 13, 2022 at 3:20 PM MST
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on Tuesday called for increased domestic oil drilling to make up for the loss of Russian imports.

The U.S. cut off imports of oil and gas from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, contributing to high prices at the gas pump.

Sinema called for an “all-of-the-above energy strategy" promoting the production of both renewable and fossil fuels.

She says U.S. dependence on foreign oil jeopardizes its security and that of its allies. Russia remains a major fossil fuel supplier to Europe.

