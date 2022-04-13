Sinema calls for more domestic oil drilling amid Russia's war on Ukraine

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on Tuesday called for increased domestic oil drilling to make up for the loss of Russian imports.

The U.S. cut off imports of oil and gas from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, contributing to high prices at the gas pump.

Sinema called for an “all-of-the-above energy strategy" promoting the production of both renewable and fossil fuels.

She says U.S. dependence on foreign oil jeopardizes its security and that of its allies. Russia remains a major fossil fuel supplier to Europe.