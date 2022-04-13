U.S. Secretary of Energy to meet with AZ tribal leaders this week

The U.S. Secretary of Energy will be meeting with Navajo and Hopi tribal leaders over the next two days to discuss energy opportunities for rural communities in Arizona.

As part of the Biden Administration’s infrastructure tour of rural communities, Jennifer Granholm will be joined by U.S. Representative Tom O’Halleran (AZ-District 01) with plans to meet with Hopi representatives and energy leaders for a roundtable discussion in Holbrook on Wednesday.

Thursday they’re scheduled to visit with Navajo Nation leadership at a solar farm in Kayenta.

The U.S. Department of Energy released information Tuesday, saying it’s working with the Office of Indian Energy to reduce pollution, create clean energy jobs and invest in energy efficient infrastructure projects on tribal lands.