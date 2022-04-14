DPS searching for 'person of interest' following assault of a Phoenix police officer

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has issued a blue alert after a Phoenix police officer was assaulted Thursday.

Authorities are searching for 35-year-old Nicolas Cowan who’s a person of interest and say the alleged aggravated assaulted occurred around 10:30 a.m. in North Phoenix.

Cowan is a white male, 6 feet tall and 215 pounds. He has long brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a black hat, white T-shirt and black shorts. Cowan has tattoos on his neck, arms, chest and back and he could be bleeding.

Law enforcement officials say he’s armed and dangerous and they urge the public not to approach him.

Cowan was last seen at 32nd Street and Union Hills in Phoenix. Authorities ask anyone with information to call 911.