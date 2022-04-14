© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Mexican woman dies entangled crossing Arizona border wall

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 14, 2022 at 12:25 PM MST
Newly erected border wall separating Mexico, left, and the United States, cuts through through the Sonoran Desert just west of the San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Douglas, Ariz. Authorities are investigating the cause of death of a female migrant whose leg was entrapped while using a climbing harness and ended up hanging upside down off the border wall in eastern Arizona. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials offered few details, but the local sheriff's office said the woman was a 32-year-old Mexican who was attempting to cross the wall Monday, April 11, 2022 near Douglas, Arizona. Her name was not released.

Authorities are investigating the cause of death this week of a Mexican woman whose leg was entangled while using a climbing harness and ended up hanging upside down off the border wall in eastern Arizona.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials offered few details. The local sheriff’s office said the woman was a 32-year-old Mexican who was attempting to cross the wall Monday night near Douglas, Arizona, and hung upside down “a significant amount of time.”

Migrants occasionally die attempting to cross the border wall, including a man who died earlier this month after falling from the barrier in Texas.

