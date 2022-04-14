© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Prescribed burns near Tusayan expected to begin Thursday

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 14, 2022 at 5:37 AM MST
Three firefighters in a forest, watching a low, spreading fire that is scorching the grass.
Prescribed burns are one of the strategies foresters use to mitigate the risk of catastrophic wildfires.

Officials with the Kaibab National Forest plan to conduct prescribed burns beginning Thursday near Tusayan, outside the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

Forest managers say crews will ignite about 300 acres per day on the Reed Project Upper Ten-X Units to the northeast of Tusayan Thursday, April 14, through Monday, April 18.

The burn will be delayed if conditions are too windy. Ignitions are expected to begin early in the day with smoke expected to disperse before nightfall.

Smoke will likely be visible from State Route 64, Tusayan and the Grand Canyon.

The prescribed fires are part of the Forest Service’s comprehensive 10-year strategy for improving forest resilience and better protecting communities from catastrophic wildfires.

