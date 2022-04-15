© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
2 dead, more than 200 homes charred in New Mexico wildfire

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF,
Associated Press
Published April 15, 2022 at 8:39 AM MST
New Mexico Wildfire damage
Photo by Alexander Meditz via AP
/

A wildfire in southern New Mexico has claimed the lives of two people. Authorities say the remains of a couple were found near a burned home. They were attempting to flee the area.

More than 200 structures have burned so far and thousands of people have been evacuated in the mountain community of Ruidoso.

Area schools are closed and about 5,000 residences are without power since the wind-driven blaze broke out Tuesday.

Firefighters battling the blaze took advantage of a brief break in the weather Thursday, but gusty winds are expected to return today.

