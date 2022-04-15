ADOT reopens many state routes after winter closures

The Arizona Department of Transportation reopened three White-Mountains area state highways yesterday after they’d been closed for the winter.

State routes 261, 273, and 473 all branch off from State Route 260 and lead to popular hikes in the White Mountains such as Big Lake and Hawley Lake.

The roads are usually closed during winter months as part of ADOT’s winter road management plan.

State Route 366, which leads up Mount Graham near Safford is being reopened Friday.

State Route 67, leading to the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, is scheduled to reopen along with park facilities in mid-May.