Our Page transmitter is down due to weather-related damage. Our engineers are awaiting replacement parts and we expect to be back up and running early next week. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

Aramark buys Grand Canyon Lodge and other historic properties

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 15, 2022 at 1:25 PM MST
Grand Canyon Lodge
NPS
/
The Grand Canyon Lodge on the North Rim is one of a dozen properties recently acquired by Aramark Destinations of unique and historical sites in and near national parks, recreation areas or national forests that also include the Lodge at Bryce Canyon, Mormon Lake Lodge southeast of Flagstaff and other properties throughout the U.S.

A company known for food and worker uniform services has purchased the Grand Canyon Lodge on the North Rim.

It’s among a dozen properties recently acquired by Aramark Destinations of unique and historical sites in and near national parks, recreation areas or national forests that also include the Lodge at Bryce Canyon, Mormon Lake Lodge southeast of Flagstaff and other properties throughout the U.S.

All were previously owned by the Scottsdale company Forever Resorts founded in 1981.

The Grand Canyon Lodge was originally built in 1928 but burned four years later.

The current building was constructed in the 1930s and sits on the canyon’s North Rim overlooking the park.

It’s the only lodging on the North Rim inside the national park’s boundaries aside from the North Rim campground.

KNAU and Arizona News
KNAU STAFF
