Aramark buys Grand Canyon Lodge and other historic properties

A company known for food and worker uniform services has purchased the Grand Canyon Lodge on the North Rim.

It’s among a dozen properties recently acquired by Aramark Destinations of unique and historical sites in and near national parks, recreation areas or national forests that also include the Lodge at Bryce Canyon, Mormon Lake Lodge southeast of Flagstaff and other properties throughout the U.S.

All were previously owned by the Scottsdale company Forever Resorts founded in 1981.

The Grand Canyon Lodge was originally built in 1928 but burned four years later.

The current building was constructed in the 1930s and sits on the canyon’s North Rim overlooking the park.

It’s the only lodging on the North Rim inside the national park’s boundaries aside from the North Rim campground.