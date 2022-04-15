© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Our Page transmitter is down due to weather-related damage. Our engineers are awaiting replacement parts and we expect to be back up and running early next week. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Korean War veteran receives new home

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 15, 2022 at 1:55 PM MST
Navajo Home
Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President
/
Kee C. Nez, an 89-year-old Navajo Korean War Veteran, will receive a newly built home in the community of Teec Nos Pos, Ariz., near Four Corners. He lost his previous home in a fire and the new two-bedroom structure will be completed in the coming weeks.

An 89-year-old Korean War Veteran on the Navajo Nation will receive a newly built home in the community of Teec Nos Pos, Ariz., near Four Corners.

Kee C. Nez lost his previous home in a fire and the new two-bedroom structure will be completed in the coming weeks and includes new appliances, running water and electricity.

Funding for the construction comes from a tribal program to provide Navajo veterans with homes in several communities.

The Navajo Veterans Administration is also overseeing repairs and improvements to homes previously constructed for Navajo veterans after an audit found they didn’t meet safety and quality standards.

The Navajo VA will continue building homes for veterans based on a list of applications.

Other homes for Navajo families will also be constructed using funds from last year’s American Rescue Plan.

