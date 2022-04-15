Navajo Korean War veteran receives new home

An 89-year-old Korean War Veteran on the Navajo Nation will receive a newly built home in the community of Teec Nos Pos, Ariz., near Four Corners.

Kee C. Nez lost his previous home in a fire and the new two-bedroom structure will be completed in the coming weeks and includes new appliances, running water and electricity.

Funding for the construction comes from a tribal program to provide Navajo veterans with homes in several communities.

The Navajo Veterans Administration is also overseeing repairs and improvements to homes previously constructed for Navajo veterans after an audit found they didn’t meet safety and quality standards.

The Navajo VA will continue building homes for veterans based on a list of applications.

Other homes for Navajo families will also be constructed using funds from last year’s American Rescue Plan.