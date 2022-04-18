© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
KNAU and Arizona News

Firefighters contain two wildfire, respond to abandoned campfires over the weekend

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published April 18, 2022 at 1:59 PM MST
Cochrane Fire 2022
Coconino National Forest
/
Firefighters contained the 52-acre Cochrane Fire Saturday east of Flagstaff near Doney Park. It was one of two fires forest, along with some abandoned campfires, that crews responded to over the weekend in the area.

Fire crews on the Coconino National Forest had a busy weekend responding to multiple small wildfires.

A 50-acre blaze east of Flagstaff was contained Saturday evening near Doney Park.

Officials say no structures were lost and the cause is under investigation.

On Sunday afternoon, crews responded to another two-acre wildfire off Shultz Pass Road above the Timberline community east of the San Francisco Peaks.

Fire managers say personnel also responded to some abandoned campfires in the area over the weekend.

Officials are urging the public to be cautious with fire as temperatures rise and heavy winds are predicted to continue.

They say campers should always fully extinguish campfires and travelers should avoid dragging chains and not drive over dry vegetation.

