Firefighters contain two wildfire, respond to abandoned campfires over the weekend

Fire crews on the Coconino National Forest had a busy weekend responding to multiple small wildfires.

A 50-acre blaze east of Flagstaff was contained Saturday evening near Doney Park.

Officials say no structures were lost and the cause is under investigation.

On Sunday afternoon, crews responded to another two-acre wildfire off Shultz Pass Road above the Timberline community east of the San Francisco Peaks.

Fire managers say personnel also responded to some abandoned campfires in the area over the weekend.

Officials are urging the public to be cautious with fire as temperatures rise and heavy winds are predicted to continue.

They say campers should always fully extinguish campfires and travelers should avoid dragging chains and not drive over dry vegetation.