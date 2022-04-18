© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

US wildlife officials aim to address illegal wolf killings

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 18, 2022 at 1:08 PM MST
Mexican-wolf.gif
Arizona Game and Fish Department
/
Prompted by a court order, federal wildlife managers have issued a new draft plan for managing Mexican gray wolves in the Southwestern U.S.

The changes aim to address illegal killings of the endangered predators through education, outreach and other means.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently reported that the Mexican wolf population marked another year of growth but that illegal killings are among the factors that have tempered that growth.

Meanwhile, managers also struggle to curb wolf-livestock conflicts.

Ranchers in Arizona and New Mexico say wolves are killing cattle despite efforts to scare the animals away from their herds.

Mexican Gray Wolves Endangered Species
Associated Press
